Employment Mar 10, 2020

NO REG NO HALF SALARY

Helper in poonch, Captain. Steward Manager in Punjab, Tellecaller, receptionist, computer operator, accountant, Dr assistant, marketing executive, office boy/ driver, packing job (day/night) shifts, all type of courses here after 10th, 12th.

Contact us:

7006723819, 9796810479

JOB JOB JOB

A GOVT REGISTERED FIRM

URGENTLY REQUIRED

BOYS & GIRLS

FOR OFFICIAL & NON-OFFICIAL STAFF

Assistant Manager = 20

Office Incharge = 27

Office Staff = 250

MR’s= 325

NOTE – (FRESHER CAN ALSO APPLY)

QUALIFICATION : 8TH, 10TH, 12TH, GRADUATION & ABOVE

INCOME : 8,000 TO 27,000

(AS PER COMPANY RULE)

SO COME WITH YOUR BIODATA AT VIVEKANAND CHOWK GUMAT JAMMU OR

CALL 9622562691, 7780871417c

NEEL KAMAL HIGH SCHOOL

THATHAR, BANTALAB

REQUIRED STAFF

1) PGT – English and Social Studies

(B.Ed. + 2 years experience compulsory)

2) Office Clerk – Graduate

(Preference will be given to male candidates)

Walk-in-Interview w.e.f. 11th of March to 15th of March during school hours.

*Salary Negotiable.

Contact: 7298780937, 7006648361

required staff

Dr Hansraj Pharmacy

8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank

Walk in Interview 4-5 pm

Contact At : 9419193224

* Need Two (2) Computer Operator for Medical Shop Proficient in Excel Minimum experience 1-2 Yrs

1 Person Required Full Experience for

Accountant/GST returns for Medical Agency

job vacancy

Required staff of 40 Boys/Girls for Jammu office’s and in other Districts Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Srinagar for official work, Experienced Required.

Note : Fresher’s can also apply (Cond. Apply)

Qualification : 8th, 10th, 12th, Graduation and above

Income : 15000 to 25000 P/M

(As per Co. Rule)

Detail mentioned below :

824-A Last Morh Gandhinagar Jammu

Contact No. 9906029039, 9796256081

urgently required

Marketing Executive – MBA in Marketing. Fresher Exp Both. Salary: 20 K+3 K TA + Accommodation.

Marketing Executive : Graduate/MBA in Marketing : Fresher. Salary 20 K + 3 K TA.

Supervisor : 12th/Graduate-Fresher/Exp Both Salary 10 to 12 K

90860-85474/90864-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

work from home

part time / full time

earn extra income .

Great opportunity in

your city. (Own boss).

Students, doctors , housewife, govt employee, Pvt business man, retired person

can apply to call.

Shashi, 9149655356

VACANCY

Required Mathematics Teacher

for a tutorial at Sarwal.

The teacher is capable of

teaching upto 10th Class

Salary Negotiable

Experienced Preffered.

Contact at

9419899288, 9906216542

WE ARE HIRING FOR THE POST OF SALES EXECUTIVE

Company Blakie Group

Brand Black N Brown

Industry – FMCG

Division – Tea/Coffee

Office – 2nd Floor, 235 A/1A South Extension Trikuta Nagar Jammu.

Contact: Yuvi Raj Kashyap (CEO)

9541430770, 6006324072

URGENT REQUIRED

1. HDFC Bank – 15,000 + On Roll

2. Security Guard – 11,000+

3. Cashier Indian Oil Pump – 14,000+

4. Petrol Pump attentand – 9,000+

5. Courier Boy – 92,00+ TA/DA

6. Driver – 12,000+

7. Office Coordinator – 10,000+

Contact: 9906300427

Add: Talab Tillo Near Sai Mandir

JOBS JOBS JOBS

Job in Construction Company

Required Graduates, 12th, 10th and Retired Persons Opp. PHE Office

Shastri Nagar.

Contact No. 9086702848