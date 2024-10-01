Justice Rabstan begins tenure as 37th CJ of J&K, Ladakh HC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 30: Justice Tashi Rabstan, today began his tenure as the 37th Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, who took oath of office on 27th September, 2024.

The Chief Justice was formally received by Shahzad Azeem, Registrar General, High Court of J&K and Ladakh accompanied by M.K. Sharma, Principal Secretary to the Chief Justice and officers and officials of the Registry.

The Chief Justice was presented with the Guard of Honor in Jammu Wing of the High Court, a time-honored tradition that symbolizes respect and allegiance. This ceremony underscores the significance of the Chief Justice’s role in upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice is served.

Sonia Gupta (Director, J&K Judicial Academy), Rajender Sapru (Registrar Rules), Sandeep Kour (Registrar Judicial, Jammu Wing) Meyank Gupta (Joint Registrar Judicial/Protocol, Jammu Wing) and Ajay Kumar Sharma (Addl. Registrar, Jammu Wing) were also present on the occasion.