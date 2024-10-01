Did my best for lasting peace in J&K: DGP

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 30: Outgoing Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain today said that during his tenure, he made efforts to ensure that people of Jammu and Kashmir enjoy peace and live without fear or intimidation.

Speaking to reporters after paying tribute to the martyrs at the Martyrs’ Memorial (Balidan Stambh) here, the DGP stated that he had contributed to achieving “lasting peace with dignity” in J&K.

“I had the opportunity to serve the people of J&K; it’s not something that does not come to everyone. It was an eventful phase, during which I tried to contribute to bringing lasting peace-peace with dignity, as many say. For me, it was not just lip service; it was a hard call,” he said.

The DGP, who is bidding farewell to J&K after serving for the past 30 years, said he did his best to use the opportunity to bring smiles, peace, and prosperity to J&K.

“With all sincerity at my command, with mind, body, and soul, I did my best to use even the smallest opportunity to bring smiles, remove fear, and bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to J&K,” he said.

He added: “Everybody in J&K should enjoy peace and live with prosperity, free from fear and intimidation. I believe I tried my best to achieve that, and I feel good knowing that I didn’t let the opportunity slip away.”

Speaking about the Martyrs’ Memorial, the DGP said it is no less than a place of worship for security personnel, especially in J&K, “because many have laid down their lives for our security.”

“For me, as I retire, I know I could have been one of them. Those who gave their lives did so not only for the people but also for us,” he said.

As a sign of respect, he said he visited the memorial to pay tribute to those who gave their blood and sweat for the security of the people of J&K. “Over the period of years, it could have been me, but these martyrs laid down lives for overall safety.”