CS reviews progress on construction of national highways across J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 30: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today held a detailed meeting with NHAI, NHIDCL, Beacon and Project SAMPARK to review progress achieved, so far, regarding construction of National Highways across the Union Territory.

The meeting was attended by ACS, Forests; Principal Secretary, APD; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir/ Jammu; Secretary, R&B; Deputy Commissioners; Chief Engineers of PWD besides other concerned officers.

The Chief Secretary impressed upon the concerned executing agencies to further pace-up their performance for meeting the set targets. He asked for ensuring optimum use of the available time and resources to complete the road and tunnel projects within the fixed timeline. He asked for avoiding change in the given project completion timelines while directing for corroborating the same with clear justifications, on case to case basis.

Dulloo directed the concerned Divisional and District administrations to regularly monitor the pace of work on these important road projects for ensuring timely completion. He also asked them to extend full assistance to the concerned executing agencies in resolving court cases, land disputes, handing over of land and related issues ensuring smooth implementation of these vital projects.

Moreover, the Chief Secretary enquired about the expected date of completion of work on each phase of these projects besides asking about the current scenario of physical progress registered, so far.

Some of the significant projects of NHAI assessed during the meeting included different phases of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, Ring Road Jammu and Srinagar, Ramban-Banihal section of NH-44, Marog to Digdol tunnel and Banihal Bypass. The road projects of NHIDCL includes completion of Zojila Tunnel, Z-Morh Tunnel, Jammu-Akhnoor Road, Chenani-Vailoo (NH-244), Chenani- Sudhmahadev Road, Goha-Khellani, Khellani-Khanabal Highway and Singhpoora-Vailoo tunnel.

The projects executed by BRO under project Beacon and Sampark which came up for discussion included Srinagar-Baramulla-Uri Highway, Rafiabad-Kupwara-Tangdhar Highway, Surankit-Narbal Highway, Khanabal-Baltal Highway, Akhnoor-Poonch Highway, Shopian-Surankot, Rajouri-Thannamandi-Surankot, Budhal-Mahore-Gul Road along with others.

Similarly, the meeting took stock of various R&B projects which inter alia included construction of Flyovers at Bemina and Sanat Nagar, Srinagar- Budgam- Pulwama- Shopian- Kulgam- Qazigund (NH-444), construction of by-passes for three main towns of Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian besides other road safety and strengthening works currently going on in different parts of the UT.