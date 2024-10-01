JKPCC Chief visits Pandita’s house, shares condolences

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 30: To share the grief of the family over untimely and tragic death of late Shadi Lal Pandita, JKPCC Chief Tariq Hameed Karra visited their residence, here today.

Shadi Lal Pandita was working President of JKPCC Migrant cell, who died in a road accident, after being hit by a speeding truck at Sidhra. He was returning home after attending a Congress rally at Jammu. They rally was addressed by former Congress President and LoP Rahul Gandhi on August 22.

Pandita is survived by his wife and a daughter and a son.

He was very vocal about the rights of Kashmiri migrants for the last over three decades and also headed Jagti Tenements Committee (JTC) Soan Kashmir.

The family and other people of the locality complained to Karra over the non-cooperative and unsympathetic attitude of the police in the investigation as the driver of the offending vehicle was released the very next day, whereas the damaged bike was released after ten days.

The family sought justice in the matter.

The JKPCC leader assured all possible help to the family and recalled the dedication of Pandita, to the party, which shall be remembered.

He assured all possible legal assistance to the family and taking up the matter with higher police officers.

Among others who accompanied the JKPCC chief included former MLCs Ravinder Sharma, Ved Mahajan, PCC Vice President and Treasurer Rajnish Shri, Neeraj Gupta, Rajiv Saraf, Ashok Sharma, Deepanshu Bhat and Daleep Pandita.