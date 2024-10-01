Govt asks to upgrade existing fingerprint devices for Aadhaar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 30: Jammu and Kashmir Government has asked for phasing out the existing fingerprint Level 0 (L0) registered devices with Level 1 (L1) devices for Aadhaar authentication ecosystem.

According to a circular in this regard, issued today by the General Administration Department, all the Administrative Secretaries, Deputy Commissioners, Heads of department, Managing Directors of PSUs/ Corporation/ Boards, have been enjoined upon to replace L0 RD fingerprint devices with L1 RD fingerprint devices for Aadhaar authentication.

Pertinent to mention that the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has already advised that existing biometric authentication system be upgraded from L0 to L1 finger-point scanners.

The key features of fingerprint L1 RD are improved accuracy, enhanced security and advanced features, which allow for a more reliable and efficient fingerprint authentication process, making it suitable for a wide range of applications requiring heightened security measures.

However, to avoid any disruptions in the system, all existing deployed fingerprint L0 RD devices are to be phased out of the authentication ecosystem in the gradual manner.