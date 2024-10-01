CEO SMVDSB calls for joint efforts to ensure smooth Navratra celebrations

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Sept 30: For hassle-free pilgrimage prior to onset of Shardiya Navratra scheduled from October 3, Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) chaired a comprehensive review meeting at Spiritual Growth Centre here with security agencies and local authorities.

Click here to watch video

The meeting was attended by Addl Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB; SSP, Reasi; Commandant, CRPF; Jt Chief Executive Officer and Dy CEO, SMVDSB; SP, Katra; Sub Divisional Magistrate, Bhawan; Asstt CEO, SMVDSB; SDPO Katra, Bhawan, Tehsildar, SMVDSB and officers from Army, IB, CID, Fire Services, SMVDSB and other intelligence agencies.

Following the directions of Manoj Sinha, Chairman SMVDSB and Lt Governor of J&K, who had recently visited the holy shrine, the Chief Executive Officer stressed the importance of collaborative efforts among stakeholders, anticipating a significant influx of devotees during the upcoming Navratra period. The CEO highlighted essential security measures, including the replacement of RFID cards with new ones for enhanced security and mandatory RFID registration for all pilgrims. To facilitate smooth registration, eight registration counters will be operational for pilgrims arriving by train at Katra with an aim to ensure a seamless and secure pilgrimage experience for devotees, exhorted the CEO.

The CEO also instructed thorough frisking and verification at all entry points alongside a detailed census of pony porters to mitigate security risks. He emphasized the importance of robust crowd management, fire safety and disaster preparedness measures directing the concerned quarters to monitor vulnerable areas and conduct joint patrolling. Additionally, the CEO issued directives for the smooth regulation of vehicle movement, improved sanitation, drinking water supplies and enhanced lighting on the track and Katra. Special attention was called to resolving traffic issues caused by unauthorized parking with plans for a special drive to tow away such vehicles.

Security agencies presented a detailed action plan including the deployment of drones and use of CCTV cameras for real-time monitoring besides deployment of additional security forces and Quick Response Teams (QRTs). It was informed to the chair that a multi-tier security grid comprising the Police and para military forces will be in place to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the yatra. The meeting concluded with the clear instructions to ensure hassle-free pilgrimage experience for all devotees during the festival.