DEO Udhampur suspends 2 Govt employees for dereliction of election duty

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 30: The District Election Officer Udhampur, Saloni Rai, has taken swift disciplinary action by suspending two Government employees for neglecting their assigned election duties for the upcoming Assembly Elections.

Kulbushan Koul, Head Assistant at the Zonal Education Office Dudu, who was appointed as a Presiding Officer for the General Elections, has been suspended for failing to attend mandatory election training sessions.

Despite multiple telephonic communications and formal intimation through his department head, Kulbushan Koul neglected to report for duty, obstructing critical election procedures. His absence has been deemed a serious breach of service conduct rules, amounting to deliberate non-compliance.

The suspension order, issued by the DEO, underscores the importance of attending election training, which is a crucial responsibility for Presiding Officers. During his suspension, Koul will remain attached to the office of the Chief Education Officer, Udhampur.

In another case, Jaswant Singh, a teacher at Government Primary School, Kothi, Zone Chenani, and appointed Booth Level Officer for Polling Station 61-40 (Narsoo), was suspended for failing to perform his election-related duties.

As a BLO, Jaswant Singh was responsible for managing a section of the Electoral Roll, ensuring its accuracy through door-to-door verification, and assisting voters on election day. However, Jaswant Singh not only failed to fulfill these responsibilities but also went on unauthorized medical leave without obtaining proper approval. His leave expired on September 29, 2024, yet he did not report back for duty.

A show-cause notice was issued to Jaswant Singh, but his response was unsatisfactory. The DEO’s suspension order states that such neglect constitutes a serious violation of service conduct rules. Jaswant Singh will remain attached to the office of the Chief Education Officer, Udhampur, during his suspension.