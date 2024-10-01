This time Jammu will decide J&K’s future: Chugh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 30: BJP national general secretary, Tarun Chugh today said that J&K is marching ahead now and all the divisive forces would lick the dust in days to come.

In a statement, he appealed to the Jammu region voters to support the Modi Government and its vision of development.

He said atrocities committed on the people during the regimes of Abdullahs and Muftis will be held accountable.

Referring to Omar Abdullah, Chugh termed him as the most confused politician. He used to say he would not contest elections but he is contesting from two Assembly constituencies.

The pro-Pakistan forces, secretly supported by Abdullahs and Muftis would be decisively defeated, he said.

The Prime Minister and the Home Minster have already announced on the statehood, so there is nothing for Abdullahs hold on to this topic. They actually lack an agenda and are telling Congress is not doing anything in these elections, by this it is clear that Congress and NC alliance is failed. By saying there will be a hung Assembly, they are for sure showing their fear and finding safe root for their loss. I am saying with confidence that Omar Abdullah will lose from both the constituencies and Mufti and her family will also lose the elections. People of J&K don’t like separatists and people who create conflicts in the region and who deprived the region of the development do not like anymore. That’s why this corrupt Gupkaar gang will lose the election.