Jugal launches Thar Roxx at Jammu Motor Mahindra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 13: Thar Roxx, the Suv was launched at Jammu Motor Vehicles LLP (an Authorized Dealership of MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA) here today.

The Roxx was launched by Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member of Parliament in the presence of Swatantar Aggarwal, Chairman of Aggarwal Group.

While speaking on this occasion, Agnivesh Garg, ASM for Mahindra & Mahindra, said, “The Thar brand has always been a cultural phenomenon, symbolizing freedom and a strong sense of community. Building on this legacy, the Thar Roxx represents a new era of refined body-on-frame SUVs, built on our all-new M_GLYDE platform.”

Vineet Aggarwal, Managing Partner, Jammu Motor Vehicles LLP said, “With a starting price of Rs 12.99 Lacs, the Thar Roxx embodies the Mahindra boldness and unconventional spirit. The extensive testing done on Thar Roxx guarantees that the Roxx is a robust and reliable choice for the Global Indian.”

Jugal Kishore Sharma said, ”I am delighted to be here today at this momentous occasion – the unveiling of the Mahindra Thar Roxx. I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to Aggarwal Family, and the entire team for bringing this exciting new vehicle to our city. As I stand here today, I am impressed by the vision and commitment of Jammu Motor Mahindra to bring world-class automotive experiences to the people of Jammu. Such initiatives demonstrate the dealership’s commitment to not only selling cars but also to making a positive impact on the community. May this dealership be a symbol of hope, progress, and prosperity for Jammu and Kashmir.”

Nitin Aggarwal, Partner of Jammu Motor Vehicles said that Jammu Motor Mahindra is a trusted name in the automotive industry, offering a wide range of high-quality vehicles of Mahindra and Mahindra. He further said that with a customer-first approach, Jammu Motor Mahindra strives to exceed expectations and builds lasting relationships and then later he thanked all distinguished guests and customers for gracing the occasion with their benign presence.

Among others who graced the event included Bhavpreet Singh, Antariksh Jamwal, Tarun Singh, Sahil Singh and Shiv Dev Singh.