PM Modi committed to all-round development of Ladakh: LG Mishra

‘Study underway to address all genuine demands of UT’

Excelsior Correspondent

ZANSKAR, Sept 13: Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brig (Retd) Dr BD Mishra today stated that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed for the all-round development of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

“Ladakh is on the path to comprehensive development as the Prime Minister is committed to see this region developed holistically. And we will strive hard to convert the PM’s dream into reality in the minimum possible time,” the LG Ladakh said during the inauguration of the 9th Ladakh Zanskar Festival 2024 in the scenic Sani Village today.

This year’s festival holds special significance as it marks the first celebration since Zanskar was officially declared a district by the Union Home Ministry.

Addressing media persons at the event, the LG Ladakh, Brig (Retd) BD Mishra said the Ladakh doesn’t face a shortage of resources as far as development of the region is concerned.

He also emphasized his focus on speeding up advancements in various sectors, including youth empowerment, education, medical facilities, and creating economic opportunities in the region.

Touching on the Government’s announcement of five new districts for Ladakh and rise in similar demands from other areas, the LG Ladakh said, “A study is underway to address all the demands of the people. All the genuine concerns of this region would be addressed in a time-bound manner.”

“My own objective is to give the people what they deserve rather than halting the development,” he said.

On efforts to boost tourism in Zanskar, the LG Ladakh said that efforts are underway to promote tourism in Kargil region and Zanskar district in particular.

He pledged to expedite the proposals from the CEC Kargil to improve the tourism infrastructure and further boost the region’s economy.

Earlier, the LG congratulated the people of Zanskar on their district status and reiterated the administration’s dedication to sustainable development, promising that the district will soon be fully functional.

The event was also attended by Dr Mohammad Jaffar Akhoon, CEC of LAHDC Kargil, DC Kargil, Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, SSP Kargil Shri Ram and other senior officers of the district.