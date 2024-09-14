National Advanced Rhythmic Gymnastics Training Camp concludes

LG interacts with Gymnasts & Coaches

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 13: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today interacted with women Gymnasts from States and UTs, who attended the National Advanced Rhythmic Gymnastics Training Camp at Srinagar. The athletes were accompanied by Indian and foreign coaches and other team officials.

The 21-day long Training Camp, organized by J&K Sports Council in collaboration with Gymnastics Federation of India and Gymnastics Association of J&K, was conducted under the expert guidance of foreign coach from Azerbaijan, Dilbar Ibrahimova and Arjuna Awardee Krupali Singh.

Interacting with the Gymnasts and Coaches at Raj Bhawan, the Lt Governor highlighted the transformation in sports sector of the UT of J&K.

Modern sports infrastructure, world-class training centres, coaching, mentoring and other necessary facilities have helped J&K make a mark on the national and global sporting stage. The increased participation of youth, especially the girls in sports and their achievement is heartening, he said.

The Lt Governor appreciated the J&K Sports Council and other stakeholders for their efforts to nurture the young talent of Jammu Kashmir. He also extended his felicitations and best wishes to the young gymnasts and coaches for their future games. On the occasion, Gymnastics Coach from Azerbaijan and Gymnasts also shared the experience of their visit to Jammu Kashmir.

Sudhir Mittal (IAS Retd.), President of the Gymnastics Federation of India, appreciated the Sports Council for organizing the event efficiently. Kiran Wattal acknowledged the valuable contributions of both Azerbaijani and Indian coaches and praised the J&K administration under Sinha’s leadership for their support and recognition of the gymnasts.

Sudhir Mital, President, Gymnastics Federation of India; Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary, Youth Services & Sports Department; Nuzhat Gul, Secretary, J&K Sports Council; Er. Kiran Wattal, President, Gymnastics Association of J&K and office-bearers of Sports Council and Gymnastics Association were present.