Jugal, Baldev inaugurate development works worth Rs 43 lakh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 2: Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, Jammu -Poonch constituency along with BJP senior leader and corporator, Baldev Singh Billawaria inaugurated development works worth Rs 43 lakh in Ward Number 56 Gangyal in Gandhi Nagar constituency today.

Speaking on the occasion, Jugal Kishore Sharma said that Ward No. 56, Gangyal will become as Model Ward. He said that most part of this Ward is swampy area and it is very difficult to develop it but with the efforts of corporator now this Ward is clean and all around development can be seen here. He said that Ward No. 56 is amongst the most developed wards of Jammu city. He, while admiring the efforts of Corporator said that he is doing a great job by putting their best efforts for development of their wards.

He said that Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) is doing commendable work to develop each corner of urban area. He said that many mega projects and development works have been started under the Smart City Project and Jammu will emerge as a developing city.

Member of Parliament said that BJP is the only party which believes in ensuring holistic development of every region and the Government of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is working on the basic mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas.”

BJP senior leader and corporator Ward Number 56 Baldev Singh Billawaria complimented MP for visiting the ward and said that Jugal is resolving the development related problems of the people.

He, while appreciating the efforts of the Member of Parliament, said that Jugal is always ready to provide support to his workers. He said that by his efforts a great issue of Gangyal Nallah has been resolved. Billawaria said that Ward 56 Gangyal has progressed a lot towards development the infrastructural development pertaining to roads, setting up of new transformers, replacing old water pipes with fresh ones, construction of community hall Ram Lila Ground Gangyal, construction of 50 Bedded Gangyal Hospital, construction of deep drains and other works were kept on priority and it is the result of same that crores of Rupees were spent in Ward, which has led to a big change towards modernization of Gangyal area in every aspect.

Caption: MP Jugal Kishore Sharma and corporator, Baldev Singh Billawaria inaugurating developmental works in Ward 56 on Monday.