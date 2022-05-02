‘Prabhat Pheri’ taken out to remember PoJK martyrs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 2: A ‘Prabhat Pheri’ was taken out in Bakshi Nagar area in connection with Shradhanjali Sabha, which will be commenced on May 8 at Women College Ground, Gandhi Nagar (Jammu) in order to pay tribute to the martyrs of 1947, 1965 and 1971 of PoJK.

The ‘Prabhat Pheri’ was organized under the aegis of Jammu Kashmir Peoples Forum (JKPF) by Arun Chowdhary (executive member of PoJK Displaced Persons Forum) along with other eminent personalities like Vibodh Gupta, Dr Jatinder Gupta, Sunil Sethi, Arvind Gupta, Arun Khanna, Dinesh Gupta, Veenu Khanna, Sunita Gupta, Kiran Gupta and Arun Gupta. Earlier, on April 29, a ‘Prabhat Pheri’ was taken out in Rehari and adjoining areas.

The elderly persons who had survived the carnage of 1947 were also honored in these Prabhat Pheries. Thereafter, rich tributes were paid to the warriors of Mirpur, Bimbar, Kotli, Bagh Pulandri, Sadnoti, Muzzarafabad, Deva Batala, Gilgit, Baltistan and the people of Poonch who laid down their lives while fighting with the Pakistan army.

Thousands of innocent people consisting of Hindus, Sikhs and others were slaughtered en masse and their ladies and daughters self immolated themselves in 1947 carnage and therefore, JKPF has decided to give tributes to remember the great sacrifices made by our ancestors on May 8. People from PoJK displaced community have been requested by the Forum to attend the ‘Shraddhanjali Sabha’ and give tribute to their ancestors and also remember the sacred land from where they were uprooted.