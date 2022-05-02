Harsh leads protest outside BJP office against power, water crisis

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 2: Accusing the BJP leadership of having demeaned diminished and humiliated the Dogras through its utterances, actions and conduct, a strong contingent of youth and civil society members led by Harsh Dev Singh former minister held a massive protest outside BJP office, Jammu today.

The protestors accused the BJP leadership of having heaped the most sulphurous insults upon Dogra pride by its pusillanimity, its incompetence, its lustful conduct and its repeated betrayal with the cause of people of Jammu region. The angry protestors raised slogans of “Jammu ko Barbad Karne Wali party Murdabad, Murdabad”, “BJP Hai Hai”; “Dogra Samaj ke Sath Dhokha Karne wale Hai Hai”; “ Bijli Paani de na Sake Jo, Woh Sarkar Nikammi hai”; “Hum Dogre hain Dongre Nahin” and …so on.

Singh said that BJP which was ruling J&K through proxy for the last 3½ years and in coalition with PDP for the earlier 3 years had caused the greatest embitterment in the hearts and minds of people by its false narrative and deceptive practices. While it pursued the Mehbooba’s pro separatist agenda during its coalition rule, it gave the severest of blows to Dogra pride due to its complete neglect of Jammu region even after the state’s re-organization and abrogation of Article 370. Not only the Jammu region been deprived of its due share in development projects, funds allocation and employment but the basic amenities like power and water supply have also been denied in the scorching heat resulting in an unprecedented crisis in the region.

While the BJP leadership all along promised 24×7 power and water supply to the people, the assurance has proved to be a cruel joke played upon the people especially of Jammu region with the summer heat having turned into a furnace. And still the BJP leadership seems apathetic to the grave situation prevalent in the region which if allowed to continue could have earth shaking consequences with catastrophic fallouts.

Prominent among those who spoke on the occasion included Rajesh Padgotra, Parshotam Parihar, Surinder Chouhan, Dharam Singh, Karnail Singh, Sukhjit Singh, Ravinder Singh, Khajoor Singh besides others.