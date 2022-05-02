Housewife dies in mysterious circumstances, parents protest

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, May 2: A young housewife died in mysterious circumstances at her in laws house at village Dhani under Rajbagh Police Station (PS) in Kathua district today. The deceased was identified as Bandana Devi, 29, wife of Balwinder Kumar resident of village Dhani. She was found dead in mysterious circumstances and some wound marks were found on her body, neck and other parts.

The parents and relatives of woman raised strong protest demonstration against the in- laws family members and accused her husband for her murder, mother in law and two sister in laws.

When the parents of deceased woman came to know about unfortunate incidents, they immediately rushed to GMC Kathua as the police shifted the body to hospital.

After seeing the body the parents and family members turned angry and accused her in-laws of this heinous crime. They raised strong protest and demanded the legal action against culprits. The BSP State president, Som Raj demanded the examination and postmortem by Medical Board. He said that the woman was repeatedly beaten up by her in laws including her husband. A police complaint was already given to woman police. Just few days earlier she was also beaten up when her mother in law and two sister in laws tied her hands and legs and her husband tried to strangulate her.

But she was luckily saved. The family compromised at that time but continued atrocities. Now they killed her in same way and termed it suicide to prove themselves innocent. They informed the police after nine hours of death, he added.

A Medical Board was constituted and conducted the postmortem of body. The body was handed over to parents for last rites. The Rajbagh Police registered a case under section 174 and started investigation into the matter. The in-laws family also called to Police Station for further questioning. This is second such unfortunate incident that took place within a week in Kathua as crime against women is on increase.