Nitishwar visits Baltal, takes stock of Amarnathji Yatra arrangements

Excelsior Correspondent

GANDERBAL, May 2: Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Nitishwar Kumar conducted an extensive tour of Baltal and took on-spot assessment of the facilities being upgraded for the convenience of pilgrims of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2022.

During the visit, the Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, who is also the CEO of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, along with Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole visited Baltal Base Camp, Domail access point, Car Parking area and other proposed sites for halt stations to have first-hand appraisal of augmentation of pilgrims’ staying capacity for ensuring smooth conduct of the yatra.

On the occasion, Principal Secretary was apprised by the concerned departments regarding the activities and developmental works undertaken to enhance the staying capacity by 2-3 times of existing holding capacity at various halt stations.

He inspected the facilities and arrangements at Access Point Domail and also inspected the proposed separate site for Service Providers located on other side of Nallah Sindh, and directed the R&B department to frame a proposal for installation of an iron bridge at the earliest so that the patch of land could be used by service providers during the Yatra period. He also stressed for proper leveling of all proposed sites before pitching tents.

The officials of R&B department briefed the Principal Secretary about the progress on snow clearance and other developmental & repairing works on the Yatra track.

Regarding parking facilities, the Principal Secretary directed for making adequate arrangements for parking of buses ferrying the Yatris, as heavy footfall of Yatris is expected this year.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal briefed the Principal Secretary about the works being taken up to augment the existing holding capacity at various points via Baltal route for the comfortable stay of Yatris.

The Deputy Commissioner further informed about the provision of facilities like water, electricity, sanitation and other public facilities for which the Principal Secretary directed the concerned authorities to make all necessary arrangements well in advance for the convenience of Yatris.