JU VC visits girls’ hostels, upcoming works

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 8: Prof Manoj K Dhar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu paid a visit to the university’s girls hostels, upcoming state of the art guest house and newly constructed extension of Finance Wing.

Prof Dhar took around of various Girls Hostels that include rooms, common room, dining area and the kitchen of the hostels and gave on the spot direction to concerned officials that include respective wardens of the hostels to ensure that all the necessary repairs and upkeep of hostels is done in a timely manner.

Vice-Chancellor thereafter inspected the renovation and extension of Guest House and directed the concerned officers to ensure that no comprise is made to build the state-of-the-art Guest House with world-class facilities.

En route, Prof Dhar inspected the ongoing work of extension of Finance wing which shall house all the necessary gadgets and the appropriate space to the officials and is likely to be inaugurated soon.

The Vice-Chancellor was accompanied by the senior officers of the University comprising of Prof Arvind Jasrotia, Registrar JU; Prof Shashi Manhas, Provost, Girls; Er Vidhu Kumar Sharma, Superintendent Engineer; Er Suresh Sharma, Executive Engineer, and Dr Imran Farooq, PRO to VC.