Union Secretary Road Transport meets LG

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 8: Giridhar Aramane, Secretary, Road Transport and Highways, Government of India today met the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan.

Union Secretary and Lt Governor held a detailed discussion on the execution of various major road and tunnel projects in the UT of J&K.

Strong road connectivity is the vital component of socio-economic development of any region. All major road/highway projects under execution in J&K shall be completed within the set timeframes to facilitate the trade and smooth movement of the public, observed the Lt Governor.

He further stressed on timely maintenance of Highway stretches, especially those with high frequency of transportation.

Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department, and other concerned officials were present during the meeting.

Later, Giridhar Aramane, today visited Banihal to assess the status of construction work on double-tube four-lane tunnel between Qazigund and Banihal which is a prominent part of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway widening project.

He chaired a brief meeting at Banihal and reviewed the progress on the prestigious project with a detailed assessment of all vital aspects of the construction work.

Union Secretary observed that most of the civil, mechanical and electrical works have been completed while the toll plazas on both the terminals are also ready. He said that only security gadgets are pending due to COVID-19 restrictions on flights as they are being procured from Singapore. He assured that the mega project will be thrown open for public within weeks, which will reduce the travel distance on the highway by 16 km.

According to construction agencies, the trial of various facilities inside the tunnel including ventilation set up and CCTVs installed inside the tunnel has already started and the tunnel is expected to be thrown open in coming weeks.

Chairman, National Highway Authority, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat-ul-Islam, SSP, P.D.Nitya, ADC, Harbans Lal, SDM, Banihal, Zaheer Abbas besides MD, JCM, J S Rathore, Developers Private Limited and Project Management Consultant, Qazigund- Banihal tunnel attended the meeting.