JKPD delegation meets Javedkar, apprises him of COVID fund raising initiative

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 8: A delegation of Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD) and other organizations called on Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javedkar and apprised him of the initiative taken by the various organizations to raise COVID Relief Fund.

The Minister, while lauding the initiative said that it needs collective efforts of all to fight this dreaded virus and entire nation has to join hands to defeat the virus and support the initiative taken by the Prime Minister. The delegation said that entire country stood by Kashmiri Pandits during their displacement in 1989-90 from their native land Kashmir and now they decided to stand by the countrymen in this hour of crisis and challenge posed by the dreaded virus. “We also want to support the nation and for this purpose we are raising the fund”, the delegation informed the Minister who showed his utmost pleasure over the initiative taken by GKPD and other organizations in this regard.

The Union Minister acknowledged that the citizens of the country had come together at a crucial time and worked jointly to extend the helping hand to needy. He appreciated the initiatives taken by various organizations all over the country in this regard.

They highly commended the role of Bollywood in their initiate and said the support rendered by it in this initiative was unprecedented. The delegation said that the Kashmiri Pandits are no strangers to loss, pain and the suffering of the of the affected people and they struck a chord within them. What was heartening was to see that entire world came together to provide succor to the needy and the initiative India will rise again…Ek Saath.

The delegation comprised of Utpal Koul GKPD International Coordinator, Parikshit Kaul Media coordinator JKPD, Sanjay Kachru, KSF Member Governing Council, Siddarth Zarabi, KSF Trustee, Bhawna Pandit of I am Buddha Foundation Dimple Kaul also of I am Buddha Foundation, Rashmi Sachdeva, Shukla Anupam Kher Foundation and Kashi Akhoon Delhi NCR coordinator, JKPD.