Sat, others distribute immunity boosters in Ward 40

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 8: Former Minister, Sat Sharma accompanied by J&K BJP State media incharge, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, district president, Jammu West Munish Khajuria, district Seh-Prabhari Shailja Gupta, Councillor Neelam Nargotra and Mandal president, Keshav Chopra distributed free immunity booster medicines in a health camp organized in a School at Kabir Nagar, Ward No. 40 Talab Tillo today.

Immunity boosting medicines were distributed with the help of Department of Ayush (ISM) with the special assistance from District Medical Officer, ISM, Jammu Dr. Shivani Padha and was coordinated by local Ward 40 Councilor (JMC) Neelam Nargotra.

District general secretaries, Rajesh Gupta and Karan Sharma, district Social Media Incharge, Arun Dubey, Social Media SEM, Sahil Kaul, SC Morcha, district president Yashpaul Shivgotra, Mandal vice-president, Rajesh Saini, senior leader Parveen Ghai, Mandal secretary, Rahul Nargotra, social worker, Abhishek Sharma president Shree Guru Ravidass Sabha Pooran Chand Atri were also present on the occasion.

Sat Sharma, while addressing said that Bharatiya Janata Party is continuously engaged to help people in this COVID marred period. He said that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has sturdily ensured a robust battle against deadly infection augmenting it physically, medically, socially and economically and even now he has directly taken command of immunization process and free ration to the needy. “Our ground level activists are no different and are assisting every agency in helping the needy by providing dry ration, food packets, arranging blood donations, providing medicines, assisting in treatment process”, he said and appealed to the public to lend hand in this struggle.

Dr. Pardeep Mahotra said that in this camp, free medicines have been distributed among the masses for boosting their immune system. He insisted that along with these we must also watch the warning signs of infection and immediately seek medical help with absolute no delay.

Munish Khajuria said that BJP is committed for service to people even in odd and even times. He also made mention about the helpline numbers that are issued by BJP for seeking any type of help in this COVID Pandemic.

Neelam Nargotra providing information about the camp said that 250 kits containing various medicines were distributed today, in which residents of Kabir Colony and adjoining areas got benefitted.