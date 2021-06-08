KCCI delegation projects issues of traders, fruit growers before Advisor

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 8: A delegation of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry members, led by Javed Ahmad Tenga, former president held a detailed interaction with Farooq Khan, Advisor to the Lt Governor, J&K in the Civil Secretariat today and discussed several issues.

Other members of the delegation included Nasir Hamid Khan, former senior vice president KCCI, Majid Aslam Wafai, president CA Stores Association, Lassipura (JKPICCA), Ashiq Hussain Shangloo, president Aglar Industrial Estate, and Umar Nazir Tibetbaqual, secretary seneral J&K Haj and Umrah Operators Association.

Javed Ahmad Tenga extended gratitude to the Advisor for the formulation and implementation of several schemes and interventions regarding the Horticulture sector like providing critical market linkages for the local produce by collaborating with the NAFED, subsidy for transportation of Cherry crop and the operationalisation of Centre of Excellence for Horticulture at Khunmoh and airlifting of highly perishable horticulture produce to terminal markets. He hoped that these and other interventions would provide much relief to the local stake holders and would be having an long term impact.

He also placed on record the appreciation of stakeholders for Naveen Kumar Choudhary, Principal Secretary Agriculture/Horticulture and Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, Director Horticulture and their team of officers who have worked hard for the formulation as well as implementation of the various policies and schemes on the ground.

Aslam Wafai raised the problems caused by the import of Iranian apples under the garb of Afghan apples. A detailed paper in this regard was desired to be submitted. He also requested the Advisor to shift the focus of construction of new CA Stores to North Kashmir where the demand was huge and it would attract substantial fresh investments as well.

Tenga urged for market linkage tie-ups in the middle east and other countries. He also appealed that the administration needed to provide relief to the farmers whose fruits and crops were damaged in the recent hailstorms. He said that they had been trying to get the PM’s Crop Insurance Scheme implemented in Kashmir but due to the lack of interest shown by the private insurance companies it has so far not been possible.

Advisor said that the Government was exploring the viability of installing hail nets and shots till the time other protective measures are put in place. He further stated that the NAFED intervention was directly beneficial for the farmers with a guaranteed price and off take of their produce. He said similar interventions through FCI for wheat in Jammu had shown good response with the purchases touching 21000 MTS and the farmers were quite satisfied.

Regarding the establishment of new CA Stores, Advisor stated the he was in touch with all the district heads for earmarking of land banks for CA Stores and said that the Government had a storage target of 40 lakh MTS in Kashmir.

Ashaq Hussain raised the issue to dilapidated condition of roads leading to the Aglar Industrial Estate which impeded the movement of vehicles. Umar Nazeer raised the issue of direct flights for Umrah travel as and when the restrictions were lifted.