JU to undertake pathbreaking initiatives with IISc Bangalore & IIT Mumbai

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 12: The University of Jammu is all set to undertake collaborative initiatives with Indian Institute of Science Bangalore and IIT Mumbai with regard to collaborative initiatives in the field of start ups, research, capacity building and innovation.

These decisions were taken after marathon meeting of a visiting team of senior academics comprising of Vice Chairman of the Higher Education Council J&K Prof Dinesh Singh; Vice Chancellor Jammu University Prof Umesh Rai; Vice Chancellor of IUST Kashmir, Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo (Members of Higher Education Council, J&K) with Director of IISc Bangalore Prof Govindan Rangarajan and Prof Kavi Arya of IIT Mumbai at Bangalore here today.

Prof Umesh Rai, in a statement issued, said,” I am happy to inform that the University of Jammu students shall now be able to avail the golden opportunity of doing internships at IIS Bangalore. Jammu University and IISc shall also be collaborating in field of establishing start ups, research and organizing capacity building programs for faculty and students. The students who shall be part of the Jammu University’s initiative of ‘College on Wheels’ train shall have a two days stay at IISc Bangalore. I am also glad to inform that IIT Mumbai shall be establishing ‘Yantra Lab’ at the University of Jammu.”

Prof Shobha Baghai, Director of the Cluster University Innovation Centre, DU, has also committed to organise collaborative programs with regard to Innovation and skill development, said Prof Rai.