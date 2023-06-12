DPAP protests against ration curtailment, property tax, PDD

* Submits memorandum to Div Com

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 12: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) today protested in Jammu and submitted the memorandum of demands to the Divisional Commissioner Jammu seeking his immediate intervention to address the growing public concerns over curtailment of ration, price rise, rising electricity bills, CUET exams, and outsourcing of local minerals to outsiders.

The protest was led by senior party leadership including GM Saroori, RS Chib, Jugal Kishore Sharma and others.” The people of Jammu and Kashmir have been pushed to the walls.

While on one side the unemployment is on rise, on the other side there is a steep rise in prices of essential commodities. It is hurting the economic prospectus of common people,” Chib said.

“As if it was not enough, the Government has also curtailed the scale of ration to the APL category people which has impacted them adversely and forced them to buy rice in open market at exorbitant rates,” he added.

The DPAP workers later marched towards the Divisional Commissioner office where they submitted the memorandum for demands. They demanded immediate roll back of all the policies of the Government which allows outsourcing of resources.” No resources shall be outsourced at the cost of local people. The people of Jammu and Kashmir have the first right over its resources, these resources have not been only building our economy but were fetching employment to thousands of people,” Saroori said.

The protesters asked to exempt the people from electricity charges who have meagre income. Due to mismanagement of National Testing Agency in conducting CUET exams for admission in Graduate and post graduate courses in Jammu and Kashmir, we demand that for this year CUET should not made applicable for students of J&K and requesting to allow the students to take admissions in different colleges and Universities of J&K on the previous pattern.

Jugal Kishore Sharma said, ” The policy of installing digital metres is a good step but treating all in the same line irrespective of financial gaps is gross human rights violations. So we urge those who have less or meagre income to feed families must be exempted and provided free electricity”.

The economic condition of the people of J&K has gone from worse to worst, people are already under the burden of bank loans, unemployment is at peak, people are in hand to mouth situation and under these circumstances imposition of property tax is a arbitrary decision, such a decision is otherwise has to be taken by an elected Government.