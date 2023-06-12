JKSSB aspirants demand conduct of pending exams without involving Aptech

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 12: JKSSB aspirants today demanded issuance of exam calendar and early conduct of all the pending examinations without involving the controversial Aptech company.

While addressing a press conference, here today, JKSSB aspirants Vinkal Sharma, Atul Sudan and others accused the JKUT administration of harassing the youth who demanded free and fair recruitment.

They pointed out that decision regarding only two papers i.e., JE and JKPSI is pending in the court whereas JKSSB and JKUT administration have stalled all the pending exams and have even not issued any new advertisements for the vacancies lying pending with JKSSB. This rigid attitude of the Government is making lakhs of youth of Jammu Kashmir depressed and unemployed.

Vinkal Sharma reminded that aspirants had applied for various exams previously conducted by JKSSB through a third party company in which there was gross irregularities following which GAD had cancelled these exams. “Instead of taking action against those involved in corruption in recruitments and in favouring blacklisted companies, the JKSSB is making the aspirants suffer at each and every end by stalling the recruitment process,” he said and alleged that corruption in recruitments was still not stopped and there are inputs regarding some of such cases.

The aspirants demanded that JKSSB should publish calendar for upcoming exams as soon as possible as pending exams had nothing to do with the case which is pending in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High courts. Reiterating that the aspirants have lost faith in the Aptech company, they requested JKSSB to take exam without this particular company.

“UT of Jammu and Kashmir and JKSSB both have full-fledged Government facilities and machinery along with Government officials, teachers etc. JKSSB should conduct further exams themselves without any outsourced third-party company,” they stressed and added that CBT exams across the country are witnessing compromised systems episodes. Claiming that many reputed departments and agencies like CBSE are again going back to the OMR method of taking exams, they appealed JKSSB to conduct further examinations in OMR mode.

Reiterating that the Government should immediately conduct further examinations without wasting time, the JKSSB aspirants warned a mass movement if no positive decision is taken on their demand within a week.