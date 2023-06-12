9 yrs of Modi Govt have ensured equitable growth: Dr Andrabi

BJP All Morcha convention in Kupwara

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 12: Continuing its celebrations in connection with completion of nine years of BJP Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party today organised All Morcha convention at border town Kupwara in North Kashmir.

Senior BJP leader and Chairperson J&K Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi and Rajya Sabha Member, G A Khatana addressed the Convention. Party District president Abdul Rehman Lone, Ex- MLC Surinder Ambardar, GM Mir and other leaders also participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi said that Modi Government ensured all encompassing development of all sections of the society and prioritised the mission of reaching out to the remotest corners of the country to address to the issues of marginalised people who were left uncared for by the previous regimes.

“Nine years of Modi Govt have ensured equitable Growth for all. Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas is the policy of the Prime Minister which ensured that nobody is left out of the welfare schemes of the government. Transparency in the delivery system of the government facilities has helped the common masses beyond anybody’s imagination”, Darakhshan said.

Rajya Sabha Member GA Khatana spoke about the schemes of the Government for Tribals and the residents of the border areas. He said that after the abrogation of the Article 370, many tribal welfare schemes got implemented in J&K which have paved way for the benefits of these schemes in J&K too.