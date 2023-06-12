Dy HC, others call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 12: Vimarsh Aryan, Deputy High Commissioner of India in Mauritius called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

He discussed various important matters with the Lt Governor, including successful G20 meeting, trade and tourism potential of J&K UT and investment opportunities in different sectors.

Mahant Rohit Shastri, President Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust also called on Lieutenant Governor.

Mahant Rohit Shastri apprised the Lt Governor on various important matters related to the promotion and preservation of the Sanskrit language in the J&K UT.

Faculty Welfare Forum SKIMS headed by Dr. Muzafar M. Wani also called on the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor assured the deputations that the issues projected by them will be looked into earnestly for early redressal.