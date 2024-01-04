JU to host JK Women Science Congress from 11th to 13th Feb

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 4: University of Jammu, in collaboration with J&K Science Technology & Innovation Council (JKSTIC), Govt of Jammu & Kashmir, is organizing JK Women Science Congress from 11th to 13th February, 2024.

To facilitate the participation in the congress, a dedicated website was launched by the JU Vice Chancellor Prof Umesh Rai, in the presence of Dean Academic Affairs and convenor of the congress-Prof Anju Bhasin (online), Dean Research Studies-Prof Neelu Rohmetra, Registrar-Prof Rahul Gupta, Director IT-Er Anik Gupta and Co-convenor-Prof Jyoti Vakhlu.

The aim of the congress is to create a platform for networking, collaboration and the exchange of ideas, fostering a supportive community for women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics).

“Women remain underrepresented in many fields including STEM. Organizing such events helps in recognizing and celebrating the achievements made by women scientists in their respective fields. Such events play a very important role in inspiring and motivating young girls and early-career researchers to contribute and excel in their respective domains. The challenges often faced by women such as work-life balance issues, gender bias, unequal opportunities and limited access to resources will be openly discussed so that strategies can be made ways to overcome these challenges,” said Prof Umesh Rai.

The website for JK Women Science Congress will serve as a centralized platform to provide comprehensive information about the dates, venue, agenda, speakers, and about the registration details. The speakers from diverse backgrounds have been invited. The online registration process will start from 5th January, 2024. After registration, participants can upload their abstracts either for poster or oral presentation. As a part of its institutional responsibility and first of its kind citizen registration to attend the congress is also available on the website that is free but with limited seats.