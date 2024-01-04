Ensure ration, uninterrupted power supply in winters: Azad

Deputations meet DPAP chairman

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 4: Former J&K Chief Minister and DPAP chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad today urged the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to direct the district level authorities to address the day to day issues of people during ongoing winter since people have been facing lots of difficulties in the absence of proper arrangements.

Azad met various delegations in Jammu who shared their disappointment and anger due to unscheduled power cuts in rural areas specially Chenab valley, Peer Panchal and Kashmir, curtailment of subsidized ration besides no appropriate measures taken by the Government to address the highest unemployment rate in the Union Territory.

“I was bit disturbed today after meeting various delegations who feel dejected and disappointed for poor governance. They face hardships in this winter due to prolonged power cuts,” he said.

Azad said that curtailing subsidized ration to people when the unemployment is highest ever in the UT is unfortunate and instead Government should has increased the quantity to offer some relief to the people.

The former Chief Minister said that once his party gets back to power, he will ensure people receive basic facilities at their doorsteps. He sought support of the J&K people for ensuring victory of his party.