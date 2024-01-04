Committee formed for establishment of CTIG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 4: Government today accorded sanction to the constitution of a committee for preparing draft MoU to be signed with IIM Jammu/other knowledge partners with regard to establishment of Centre for Transformation and Innovation in Governance (CTIG) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Committee comprising Administrative Secretaries of Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Finance Department and Information Technology Department, will prepare a draft MoU which shall be signed between IIM Jammu as anchoring knowledge partner and Planning Department after mutually agreed terms.

Being knowledge partner for setting up CTIG, the IIM Jammu shall involve experts/advisors/ consultants/retailer consultants/ researchers/ interns, etc for undertaking activities in different domains/priority areas and may collaborate with other knowledge partners such as IIT Jammu, SKUAST Kashmir, IUST, BISAG, etc to achieve the desired end results.

Priority areas for the CTIG shall be defined by the Government, which inter-alia include holistic development in Agriculture sector, creation of more micro-enterprises and facilitating them to become small and medium enterprises, strengthening of cooperative sector and skill development, working on some niche areas, identify at least 10 new tourist destinations each in Jammu and Kashmir divisions and develop them in to world famous destinations through creation of necessary infrastructure, credit flow availability/utilization, contract management, etc.

The committee shall ensure that the draft MoU clearly defines Nucleus (Group of Institutions), continuity in knowledge sharing, cost involved and outcomes expected (predefined outcomes) as well as clearly spell-out roles and responsibilities of each partner. The committee can take hand holding/assistance from BISAG-N Ahmedabad where ever required for which team of experts from BISAG can be embedded in IIM Jammu.

Planning, Development and Monitoring Department shall service the committee. The committee shall submit the finalized draft MoU for approval of the competent authority.