JU playing hide & seek tactics in implementing court judgment: HC

Registrar summoned in contempt case over seniority

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 12: Taking strong notice of alleged contempt of court by Jammu University in a judgment over settlement of seniority, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh today directed JU Registrar to remain present along with record before the court tomorrow.

“The manner in which the University of Jammu is playing hide and seek tactics in the matter of carrying out the implementation of the writ court’s judgment which relates to the promotion of the petitioner with retrospective effect and consequential benefits therewith including settlement of seniority, is very disturbing and discouraging to say the least,” observed Justice Rahul Bharti in his order in the contempt petition filed by Dr Rajendra Mishra through Senior Advocate Rahul Pant with Advocate Anirudh Sharma.

Pertinent to mention that the court had earlier directed JU to consider the claim of the petitioner Dr Rajendra Mishra for grant of promotion to the post of Professor under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) with effect from August 4, 2009 thereby putting him at the relevant place in the seniority list after putting notice to the effected candidates (Prof Alka Sharma and Prof Vinay Chouhan), who were already promoted under the CAS in the intervening period.

Rahul Pant, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that as on date, the petitioner has not known as to whether any order passed by the University of Jammu in compliance to the writ court judgment has been passed thereby giving effect to his promotion as Professor with effect from back date as envisaged by the judgment of the writ court.

Ajay Abrol, standing counsel for JU, said that the order of appointment of the petitioner came to be passed and the he produced an order No.Adm/TW/24/1474-81, dated 02-04-2024, addressed to seven persons, but not including the name of the petitioner.

As Abrol submitted that the item number 7 referred as concerned was preferable to the petitioner, the court, observed: “If that is so, it shows that the University of Jammu is dealing with its Professor as if a person on no consequence and anonymous to be addressed as `Concerned’.”

“Given the fact that according to learned counsel for the petitioner that till date the order so placed before the court has not seen the light of the day from the point of view of the petitioner, therefore this court directs the Registrar JU to remain present along with record of the service/delivery of the order to the petitioner,” said Justice Rahul Bharti.