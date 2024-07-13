NLCO pushes to reopen historic Nigeen-Anchar water route

‘Handover Gilsar, Khushal Sar to competent authority’

Irfan Tramboo

Srinagar, July 12: While the cleaning of the Gilsar continues, the Nigeen Lake Conservation Organization (NLCO) today advocated for reopening the traditional navigation route connecting Nigeen with Anchar Lake and beyond.

Seeking necessary steps to be taken in this regard, the NLCO, led by Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo-who has been working for several years to rejuvenate Gilsar and Khushal Sar-said that the move will promote sustainable Transportation and Cultural Tourism.

The traditional navigation route through the city starts from Nigeen Lake and passes through Pokhribal, Nallah Amir Khan, Gilsar, Khushal Sar, Anchar, flowing towards Ganderbal and finally leading to Wular Lake.

“It was the route which tourists used to take to enjoy the beauty of Srinagar city. As of now, we have restored the Gilsar and Khushal Sar navigation routes; steps are needed to restore this route fully,” Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo told Excelsior.

He said there is a need for raising existing bridges from Pokhribal via Nallah Amir Khan to Gilsar-Khushal Sar up to Saidapora under the Smart City initiative to allow Shikaras to move freely.

The NLCO Chairman stressed that the move of reopening traditional navigation routes will promote water trekking, bird watching, and other eco-tourism activities, enhancing the overall experience and accessibility of these water bodies.

Earlier, the NLCO remained busy with cleaning the Gilsar from the Sazgaripora side, where the work continued for nearly 20 days.

Currently, the men and machinery have returned to another part of the lake, ensuring its dredging with active support from the SMC and LCMA.

“The work will continue, and we will ensure that the water springs from the Sazgaripora side are restored,” he said.

Another issue the NLCO has been raising since it took up the task of bringing the twin water bodies back to life is handing them over to a competent authority for sustained conservation and upkeep. However, that has not happened till date.

The NLCO Chairman informed Excelsior that to ensure sustained outcomes, they propose several immediate actions, which include handing over the twin urban lakes to a competent authority like the LCMA.

“There is also a need for dredging, boundary demarcation, and removal of debris and solid waste, as well as retrieving water bodies by removing encroachments and restoring their original expanse,” he said.

It is to be noted that as of now, neither SMC nor the LCMA has any control over the management and upkeep of these water bodies; however, they have been assisting NLCO in the process of cleaning Khushal Sar and Gilsar. While larger control remains missing, the concerned departments are putting in their efforts.

Wangnoo also demanded deploying machines for continuous dredging operations throughout the year and implementing measures to arrest muck flow from Nallah Amir Khan and Vicharnag.

He further stressed the need to connect drains to Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) to prevent contamination, with a special focus on restoring choked springs.

To attract visitors and locals, the NLCO is also advocating for constructing jetties on the banks and developing dedicated cycle tracks around the water bodies for eco-friendly transportation.