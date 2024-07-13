Raina, Nirmal address Billawar Assembly constituency workers’ meeting

Excelsior Correspondent

BILLAWAR, July 12: J&K BJP president, Ravinder Raina, former Dy CM, Dr Nirmal Singh and BJP district president, Thakur Darshan Singh participated in BJP Billawar Assembly constituency workers meeting here, today.

Ravinder Raina, while addressing the meeting, congratulated the party workers and the people for strengthening democracy, said that this is the proud moment for all of us that the people in Jammu and Kashmir and rest of the country have voted in the interest of the nation and to strengthen the democracy. He said that the third term of the Narendra Modi Government will ensure that the residual works for the welfare of the poor would be completed in a short time.

He said that it is the PM Narendra Modi who has worked every second of his life for the benefit of all sections of the society, especially the poor.

“Modi has formulated and implemented the policies and schemes for the needy and the oppressed but it is the dedication and the groundwork of the humble cadre of BJP that has ensured that the schemes and policies are delivered to the targeted population and the last person in the society gets the benefits of those schemes”, said Ravinder Raina.

Dr. Nirmal Singh praised the hard working and dedicated workers of the region, impressing that they have worked hard in the tough terrain and hostile environment. He said that the public is self-witness to the development that has been brought to this segment of the nation by the local Member of Parliament under the direct guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that the villages who were denied basic facilities for seven decades, got roads, drinking water supply, electricity, mobile towers and other facilities in this decade.

Thakur Darshan Singh assured the senior leadership that the party workers in the region are fully prepared for the next elections in the region and thanked all for their active participation in the meeting.