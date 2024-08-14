JU eyes ranking among top 20 universities: VC

‘Analyzing performance for further improvement’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 13: Encouraged over achieving significant milestone in National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), which placed it among 50 best universities across India, the University of Jammu (JU) has geared up for further improvement in its score and get a ranking among top 20 varsities.

“We are going to analyze overall performance of the university and find out where did we lack so that necessary measures are taken to further improve our score and consequent ranking,” said JU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Umesh Rai in an exclusive interview with the Excelsior.

Pertinent to mention that NIRF in its latest ranking, has placed JU on 50th position by evaluating performance of the institution in five key areas, which include Teaching, Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practice, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach and Inclusivity, and Perception.

The Vice-Chancellor said that earning a place among the top 50 universities will change perception of the people about JU and unlock new opportunities through special privileges under various Government and UGC schemes.

“Moving ahead 13 steps, JU for the first time touched 50th NIRF ranking among best universities in India. But we are not going to stop here and will continue to try addressing our weaknesses for securing a place among top 20 varsities,” he said.

In response to a query that Kashmir University has performed better than Jammu University, Prof Umesh Rai said that their competition was not with KU only but all the varsities ahead of JU. “There is nothing wrong in a healthy competition as it makes us to improve further,” he added and reiterated the JU resolve to do better.

Expressed his delight over the achievement of JU, Prof Umesh Rai attributed it to the leadership, vision, and support of the university Chancellor and Lieutenant Governor of J&K Union Territory. Manoj Sinha.

“This achievement makes us immensely proud and it has become possible due to continuous support of the Chancellor and collective work of all the stakeholders, including teaching and non-teaching staff,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor also informed that JU was in the process of changing entire pedagogy and curriculum from classroom learning to experiential learning for transforming the education system to produce job providers instead of job seekers.

He disclosed that the students of newly introduced Design Your Degree Programme have already formed groups and launched their own Startups. “We are also mulling Under Graduate programme on the pattern of Design Your Degree for giving a new education modal to the entire country,” he added.