Ravinder Raina, others lead Tiranga Yatras in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 13: Ravinder Raina, President of J&K BJP, led the Tiranga Yatras organized by BJYM, the party’s youth wing, across Jammu & Kashmir.

The event was marked by enthusiastic participation from local residents and senior party leaders.

In Poonch, Raina, along with District President Rajesh, senior leaders Mohammad Rafiq Chishti, former MLC Dr Shehnaz Ganai, and others, led a vibrant Tiranga Rally.

The rally paid tribute to a martyr’s statue, and Raina addressed the crowd, celebrating Independence Week with fervor.

He praised the people of Poonch, Mendhar, and Surankote for their patriotic spirit and communal harmony, emphasizing the sacrifices made by patriots for India’s freedom.

In Kathua, Union MoS in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh joined BJYM President Arun Prabhat and District President Gopal Mahajan in leading the Tiranga Yatra.

In RS Pura Jammu South, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, former Minister Sham Choudhary, and other leaders participated.

The Bahu Assembly Constituency saw former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta and key party members joining the celebrations.

Other regions, including Jammu West, Chamb, Basholi, Reasi, Udhampur West, Kishtwar, Poonch, and Anantnag, also hosted Tiranga Yatras led by local BJP leaders.

These events showcased the BJP’s commitment to celebrating National pride and engaging with the local populace, reinforcing the party’s presence and influence across Jammu & Kashmir.