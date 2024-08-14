Dr Jitendra directs officers to address public issues without fail, furnish ATR

Pays tribute to Mukherjee, holds public darbar

Nishikant Khajuria

KATHUA, Aug 13: In a pro-active mode, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh reiterated his instructions to the senior officers of the Union Territory Administration for addressing public issues without fail and furnish Action Taken Reports to him.

“I have issued directions to the district officers to address public demands without fail and furnish Action Taken Reports to me soon as everything is being done to resolve public issues and usher in transparency in governance,” he said while talking to media persons on the sidelines of a public darbar for nearly two hours, here today.

Dr Jitendra maintained that public darbar is part of his concerted effort to seek swift redressal of public issues and fulfilment of their demands on the spot with the district administration.

The Union Minister said that it was his constant endeavour to reach the grassroots and hear the general public himself, and ensure their problems are solved at the earliest.

Senior officers of administration were present in the Public Darbar wherein a large number of people came forward to share their concerns and sought speedy resolution of their demands.

Earlier, the Union Minister led a grand Tiranga Bike rally as a part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in the run up to the Independence Day celebrations to instill spirit of patriotism and national pride among citizens.

The rally was organised by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) led by its President, Arun Prabhat Singh. A large number of people, particularly the youth, took part in the campaign.

After the conclusion of the rally, Dr Jitendra Singh paid rich floral tribute at the statue of Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee and described the region as Mukherjee’s “Balidan Bhoomi’. He said, Mukherjee’s vision inspired the ‘Ek Vidhaan Ek Nishan Ek Pradhan’ movement.

The Minister also took part in a cleanliness drive around the statue as part of the ongoing Swachhta campaign. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling Dr Mukherjee’s dream of a united India by abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution, thereby integrating Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of India, realizing the vision of ‘One Nation, One Constitution’.

“Revocation of the Article 370 by Prime Minister Modi is a befitting tribute to Dr Mukherjee’s supreme sacrifice and his enduring legacy, ” he stated. “The statue is a source of inspiration for the youth, signifying the sacrifices made for the nation by sons of the soil,” he underlined.

Describing Kathua as a sacred land, he said it was decided to establish Dr Mukherjee’s statue here as it was at this place he was arrested, from where he was taken to Srinagar, but died under mysterious circumstances. “By abrogating Article 370, Modi recognised the sacrifice of Dr Mukherjee, and this towering statue vindicates his struggle for a unified India,” Dr Singh added.