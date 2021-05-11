JTC, SKF highlight demands

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 11: A meeting of Jagti Tenement Committee (JTC) and Soan Kashmir Front (SKF) was held at Jagti township under the leadership of its president, Shadi Lal Pandita.

Addressing the meeting Shadi Lal Pandita said Kashmiri migrants are being ignored by the Government while they are also forced to stay in their homes due to the COVID -19. He said migrant relief holders are not able to make both ends meet with the ration and relief being given to them. He said many poor migrant relief holders who were going to work as labourers were forced to stay at home due to the second wave of Corona Virus and are facing many hardships.

Pandita urged the Government to provide more ration and cash assistance to Kashmiri migrants.

He said his organisation were informed in a meeting by the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha that the monthly cash relief of migrant relief holders has been extended and that he has talked to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. But till date the monthly cash relief has not been extended. He urged the Government to increase the monthly cash relief of migrant relief holders from Rs13,000 to Rs 25,000 as soon as possible ,so that JTC, SKF does not have take to the streets to protest again.