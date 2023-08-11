Journey to Quantum mechanics

I

This has reference to the article ‘ The Journey of Quantum Technology’ DE Aug 6, 2023.I would like to submit to you a very minor mathematical symbolic correction in the said article. The correction is as under :-

Para 4, line No. 27 and 28 should be read as “500 qubits can represent information, which is equivalent to 2500 classical bits” instead of 2500 classical bits.

Dr Banwari Lal Gupta

Retd. Controller of Examinations

J&K BOPEE, Bahu Plaza Jammu

Delving into the captivating journey of quantum mechanics, this article masterfully charts its evolution from the groundbreaking contributions of luminaries like Planck and Einstein to its pivotal role in shaping contemporary technology. It untangles complex concepts like energy quantisation and entanglement, showing how they underpin innovations like lasers, mobile communications, and the revolutionary field of quantum computing. I liked how the article highlights recent Nobel Prize-winning experiments and global initiatives.

Thanks to the forward-thinking editorial team at Daily Excelsior for publishing such an insightful article. The author’s skill in seamlessly weaving historical context, scientific explanations, and technological implications is great, making the article a truly enriching and inspiring read.

This gesture showcases the newspaper’s role as a platform that champions knowledge distribution and encourages readers to delve into the fascinating world of science and its impact on our ever-evolving technological landscape.

Vibhansh Gupta

Machine Learning Engineer, Polymerize, Singapore