J&K | Security Stepped Up Across Udhampur Ahead Of Independence Day

Udhampur, Aug 11: Security has been scaled up across Udhampur district in view of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15, with security forces patrolling and manning the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

India will be celebrating its 76th Independence Day and the Prime Minister is scheduled to address the nation on the occasion from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort.

Besides, round-the-clock security checks, security forces are conducting checking of vehicles across the region.

“As India gears up to celebrate Independence Day, security measures have been significantly heightened in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur region, with a special focus on the crucial Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. In a proactive measure, round-the-clock security checks and frisking of vehicles are being conducted across the region,” Sources said.

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban (DKR) Range, Sunil Gupta on Thursday led a comprehensive security assessment and case evaluation during his visit to Kishtwar district.

The primary objective of the visit was to ensure robust security arrangements in anticipation of the upcoming Independence Day celebrations and the “Meri Matti Mera Desh” campaign. (Agencies)