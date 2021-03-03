JMC Councillor inaugurates lane-drain, tile work

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 3: Councillor of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), Amit Gupta today inaugurated lane-drain and tile work at Vikram Chowk in Ward-19.

A handout stated that the work will be completed at a cost of Rs. 5 lakh and the lanes and drains of the area were in dilapidated condition since long and locals especially the elders were facing a lot of problems while passing through these lanes.

Speaking on the occasion JMC Councillor, Amit Gupta urged upon the general public to come forward and cooperate with JMC in various developmental works undertaken by the local body in Jammu city.

He asked the locals to avoid single use plastic and polythene in routine works and refrain from throwing debris, garbage, filth etc in drains and lanes.

Gupta said that people should adopt the habit of segregation of dry and wet garbage at their own level so that Jammu can be made neat, clean, green and beautiful city.

Darshan Sharma, Lalita Sharma, Shashi Balgotra, Anil Kumar, Shakti Kumar, Sham, Shivay, Shubham and other were also present on the occasion.