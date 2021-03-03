Billawaria kick starts black topping of roads in Ward 56

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 3: Senior BJP leader, Baldev Singh Billawaria today kick started the black topping of the interior roads in the presence of a large number of local residents of Sector-3 Ward number 56, Gangyal in Gandhi Nagar constituency. Billawaria said that people can reach to him any time with their problems and his doors are always open for the public.

He said that the people of Gangyal had been demanding laying of black topping on the interior roads for a long time and they are hopeful that the completion of this work will bring a lot of relief to the people of the area. He said that he had promised in 2018 Municipal elections to make Gangyal a modern Ward and to fulfil his promise. He said he has executed various development works in the area.

Billawaria said that providing basic amenities to the people of Gangyal is his first priority for which he is continuously working. He said that his development is his first priority for which he is working. He wanted to develop Gangyal as a modern Ward and there is no shortage of grants for the development of this area.

In the coming days the development works worth crores in Gangyal will be started. The people can see the roads of Gandhi Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Trikuta Nagar, Nanak Nagar, Bahu Fort apart from the outskirts of Gangyal area where many works have either been completed or are nearing completion he added. Further he said that the duty of a public representative is to serve the people of his area and he has worked honestly for the provision of basic amenities to the public.

He assured that BJP under the strong leadership of PM, Narendra Modi will change the entire spectrum of development in J&K as it is only a matter of days now when facilities and opportunities will knock the doors of each and every resident of the UT. Billawaria appealed to local residents to cooperate to make Swachh Gangyal. Others present on occasion were Harbans Choudhary, Jyoti Prakash Sharma, Ranjit Singh, Rakesh Sangral, Jugal Kishore, Mulkh Raj, Ajmer Chib, Monu Salathia, Joginder Chib, Abhinandan Sharma, Balwan Singh, Yash Raj Verma, Sunny Sharma, Hardeep Singh, Kewal Kumar.