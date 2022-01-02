JKTJAC demands resolution of teachers’ issues

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Jan 2: Monthly meeting was organized by Jammu Kashmir Teachers’ Joint Action Committee (JKTJAC), here today under the leadership of UT President Vinod Sharma and Chief Press and Media Secretary Sukesh Khajuria.

The meeting was attended by executive members of JKTJAC from all eleven zones of the district.

While speaking on the occasion, Vinod Sharma appealed the Principal Secretary School Education to resolve long pending genuine issues of teachers, including comprehensive transfer policy in favour of teachers appointed under RET Scheme who have been working in the same schools for last more than 20 years; inclusion of 5 years ReT period for seniority benefits by favour of department in the high court; conversion of Head Teachers (SSA) posts to non plan posts of Masters for resolution of their salary issue ; DPC of teachers as same has not been done since 2014 ; revision of grade of teachers equal to their counterparts in other UTs and allocation of substantive posts for teachers Grade II/III as per Government order.

He also urged LG administration to implement old pension scheme in favour of NPS employees of UT of J&K so that their post retirement life may not be in trouble.

Others who spoke on the occasion, included Ashok Seth, Pritam Goswami, Ravinder Singh Rathore, Suresh Sharma, Sham Singh, Shamsher Singh, Madam Bhardwaj, Anil Kumar, Ranjit Singh, Pankaj Singh, Parshant Sharma, Mohd Mustafa, Man Chand Khajuria, Sandeep Sharma, Bharat Singh, Romesh Kumar, Sonika Sharma, Shoba Sharma, Som Raj, Pamma Chand, Sandeep Singh, Amit, Vijay Sadotra, Rakesh Singh, Ravinder Atri, Manoj Sharma, Kuldeep Singh and Rekha Kumari.