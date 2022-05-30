JKBHEA projects burning demands

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 30: Jammu Kashmir Basic Health Employees’ Association (JKBHEA) projected its long pending burning demands in a press conference held at Federation office, DHS Complex, Jammu.

Addressing media persons, president of the Association Pawan Singh Jamwal highlighted the demands of health employees such as conduct of DPC meeting, solving salary issue of staff under Family Welfare Head 2211, registration of all left over Government pharmacists under new Central Pharmacy Act 1948 Section 32-C and restoration of old pension scheme for all UT employees.

Jamwal alleged that Departmental Promotion Committee (Promotions) of all categories in the Health Department is pending for last 4 years, which was supposed to be held twice a year. He further said that Service Subordinate Recruitment Rules SRO-20 file was kept pending in the office of Secretary-General Administrative Department Civil Secretariat, Jammu for the last four months for the final approval.

He also accused the Government for its failure to resolve the salary problems of Female Multi-Purpose Health Workers and other staff getting salaries under Head -2211 Family Welfare while adding that the wages of FMPHWs have been pending for the last five months and many of them are on the verge of starvation.

Jamwal appealed Manoj K Dwivedi, Commissioner Secretary Health & Medical Education Department J&K to fulfill the demands of health employees immediately otherwise they have to go for complete one-day strike on June 6.