2 new JeM recruits killed in Pulwama encounter

Multi-dimensional efforts on to prevent recruitment: IGP

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, May 30: Two newly recruited militants of Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) were killed in gun battle in Gundipora village of Pingelan area of Pulwama district today.

Acting on a specific input, joint team of police, Army’s 55 RR and CRPF after receiving information about the presence of militants launched search operation in Pingelan village.

The militants who were hiding in the house of Nazir Ahmad Mir son of Mohammad Sultan Mir, fired upon the search party, which was retaliated, leading to an encounter.

Click here to watch videp

“To avoid any collateral damage due to darkness, the operation was suspended during the night hours and in the wee hours the operation was resumed. In the ensuing encounter, two militants identified as Abid Hussain Shah son of late Mushtaq Ahmad Shah, resident of Monghama Pulwama and Saqib Azad Sofi son of Azad Ahmad Sofi, resident of Amshipora Shopian were killed, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM,” a police spokesman said.

He said that incriminating materials including two AK rifles were recovered from the site of encounter. “All the recovered materials from the site of encounter have been taken into case records for further investigation,” he added.

As per police records, both the killed militants were categorized militants and were part of groups involved in attacks on police, security forces and civilian. “The killed militant Abid Shah was involved in recent killing of unarmed policeman constable Reyaz Ahmad at his residential house at Gadoora area of Pulwama on May 13 this year,” the spokesman said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said police was working on a multi-dimensional front to prevent local youth from joining militancy and those who motivate and lure youth towards militancy are being booked under Public Safety Act (PSA).

Speaking to reporters, the IGP said that police have succeeded to a large extent to prevent youth from taking up the arms.

“We are working on multi-dimensional fronts to prevent local militant recruitment. Parents support is very must. Parents have played a vital role in bringing large number of youth back. Besides, we were also tracking new recruits through technical surveillance and bringing them back,” he said.

Kumar said that those who motivate and lure young boys towards militancy are being slapped with PSA.

In the meantime, an encounter broke out between militants and security forces at Rajpora Awantipora this evening.

An official said that security forces cordoned off Rajpora village this evening after reports about presence of militants in the village. He said that during the searches militants fired on troops leading to a gun battle.

The cordon has been tightened to prevent militants from fleeing.