Flash floods in Devika create havoc for thousands of devotees

Drainage nullahs get chocked at Ghagwal

SAMBA, May 30: Heavy rains that lashed the Purmandal and other areas of Samba district followed by flash floods in Devika river and other nullahs in Ghagwal area created a havoc today and paralysed the normal life for some hours.

According to reports, about 60,000 devotees from different parts of Jammu region had gathered at Purmandal on the occasion of Somawati Amawasiya to take a holy dip in the sacred waters of Devika and pay obeisance in the holy temples there. Some devotees had parked their vehicles on the river bed which was totally dry but with sudden heavy rainfall that lashed the area the discharge of water increased in the river and some vehicles were stuck in the flood water.

The devotees who had assembled at the religious place also ran helter skelter. There were complete chaos as some people who had parked their vehicles on the river bed jostled with each other to take them to safer place.

As per reports the level of water increased to four feet in river Devika and some vehicles floated in the flood water. SHO Purmandal, Tribhawan Khajuria said that two vehicles were stuck in the flood water and later they were rescued and no loss of anything was reported in the floods.

Meanwhile, the rain water created havoc in Ghagwal area of Samba district where a drainage nullahs got choked due to garbage and filth with rain water inundating Ghagwal link road and created a nuisance in the area. The people held authorities responsible for the problem saying the failure of the concerned authorities to clean the nullah has resulted in flash flood in the nullah.

The flood water and filth also entered inside some shops on the roadside and the traders faced a tough time in depleting the same.