Screening of tele serial ‘Sri Adishankaracharya’ held

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 30: Global Thought leader, founder of the Global Citizen Forum and Global Business leader, Dr B K Modi held a private screening of his latest tele serial ‘Sri Adishankaracharya’ as he commenced an ‘Adi Yatra’ that commemorates the life of the revered Indian saint.

The program was organized under the patronage of Dr BK Modi and with the guidance of Shankaracharya Swami Amritanand Dev Thirath ji Maharaj. The main focus was laid on Shankaracharya ‘parampara’ and connecting all the Peethas with the main Sarvagya Sharda Peeth , which at present is in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) at village Sharda in Neelam valley, which is 30 km from Kupwara and 120 km from Srinagar.

The core aim was to relook road map which Adi Shankara took during his life time, starting from his birth place Kaladi in Kerala to Sharda Peeth in Kashmir and from where he travelled to all the four Peethas and all over India at Sri Shrinegeri Sharda Peetam in Chikmagl in Karnataka, Jyotir Math in Gharwal region in Uttrakhand, Dwarika Math in Gujarat and Govandhan Math in Puri, Orissa.

The program was inaugurated with introduction of Sri Shankaracharya Peeth in which a 3-minutes movie was played where general secretary of Kashi Vidwat Parishad Ram Narayan Dviwedi of Kashi Vidyat Parishad talked about Sharda Peeth of Kashmir and its present Shankaracharya Swami Amritanand Devteerthi ji Maharaj. It was followed by light lamping and the program was started by Dr Raja Langer (Director and administrator of Sarvagya Sharda Peetam Trust Kashmir) where he talked about the ethnic importance of this Maha Shakti Peeth.

It was followed by screening of Adhi Shankaracharya movie for 1 hour followed by questions and answers on God, Advaita and Rebirth on which Dr BK Modi spoke in depth. As a part of the Singapore Film Fund’s offering for on-demand entertainment, the show will be broadcast on multiple OTT platforms and may be dubbed into several Indian languages.