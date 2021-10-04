JKAP committed to restore dignity of J&K people: Bukhari

Javaid Mustafa joins Apni Party

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 4: Former minister and Ex-MLA Chadoora, Javaid Mustafa Mir today joined Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party at its Central office Church Lane, Sonawar, Srinagar.

Mir who has been a three-time MLA from Chadoora constituency, was welcomed by the Party leadership including its president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari who described his joining as a significant achievement for the Party.

“We all (Apni Party Leadership) are honoured by Javid Saheb’s joining. He has not only been a former colleague but has always shared a personal relationship with all of us,” Bukhari observed.

He said that Mir is a people’s leader and enjoys a position earned through his tireless efforts for the betterment of the people. “Javaid Saheb has got his public welfare traits from his late father Ghulam Mustafa Mir who was a mass leader and had dedicated his whole life for the empowerment of people,” he added.

Bukhari said that Apni Party is committed to restore the dignity and honour of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “Let our critics say whatever they want to say but we will never shy away from our responsibility of raising our voice for the interests of the people of J&K,” he added.

He said that Apni Party came into existence to take people of J&K out from the morass and we will continue to work in this direction.

While thanking Lt Governor Manoj Sinha for addressing the demand of NEET PG aspirants by postponing J&K government’s decision on participation in All India Quota seats, Bukhari appealed to the Lt Governor to review government decision on re-engagement of retired engineers in J&K.

“We have an alarming rate of unemployment in J&K. Our brilliant engineers are without jobs. So my request to Lt. Governor is to kindly review this decision and engage the unemployed engineers first. The positions of JEs, AEs, AEEs, EXEns should be reserved and not to be filled by the retired engineers,” he demanded.

Bukhari said the government needs to address the genuine demands of unemployed engineers who crave for a dignified livelihood on the analogy of terminated NRHM workers.

Speaking on the occasion, Javaid Mustafa Mir, who was elected president of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement observed that Apni Party has been at the forefront for the protection of rights and welfare of Jammu and Kashmir residents.

Several senior party leaders were also present on the occasion.