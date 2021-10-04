CEO visits Leh, reviews preparedness for Spl Summary Revision

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Oct 4: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of J&K and Ladakh, Hirdesh Kumar today visited Leh and convened a meeting to review the progress of pre-revision activities and the preparedness for Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Roll-2022 in Ladakh.

The meeting was convened in the presence of the Deputy Commissioner Leh Shrikant Suse who is also the District Election Officer (DEO) Leh and Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) of Leh district.

Sharing that the Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Roll is being done for the first time in Ladakh since the creation of Union Territory, the CEO added that there would be a good number of newly eligible voters to be added to the electoral roll. He stressed that the BLOs need to improve their performance and stay updated with the changing technologies and to familiarize themselves with Garuda App.

Hirdesh Kumar exhorted the urgency and importance of maintaining an updated healthy electoral roll. He asked the BLOs to ensure 100% login on the Garuda App and directed them to complete the tasks assigned, such as uploading polling station photos and updating assured minimum facilities (AMF), GPS coordinates and nearby facilities available around the polling station within a week. He directed the DEO and ERO to ensure that the BLOs activities are regularly monitored.

In the meeting, the CEO also advised the concerned officers to spread awareness among the public on Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) which is a flagship program of the Election Commission of India. He also informed about the need to hold special camps regarding the summary revision.

Hands-on demonstration and extensive training on the use of Garuda mobile application and its features like login and linking polling stations both online and offline were provided to the Booth Level Officers.