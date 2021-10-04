Govt taking multiple measures for development of Handicrafts, Handloom Sectors: Union MoS

Excelsior Correspondent

ANANTNAG, Oct 4: Union Minister of State for Textiles and Railways Darshana Vikram Jardosh today said the Central Government is taking multiple measures for revival and development of handicrafts and handloom sectors. She said that the Government is committed to uplift these sectors and every possible help will be provided to the people associated with them.

The Minister said this while convening a meeting with officers of handicrafts, handloom and sericulture departments at Pahalgam during her public outreach programme to district Anantnag.

On the occasion, the Minister was informed about the activities, progress and development in these sectors by the concerned officers. They briefed her about the achievements, schemes, direct and indirect employment generation and number of beneficiaries enrolled under various schemes of these departments.

A review of the handicrafts sector was presented by Director Handicrafts, Mehmood Ahmad while as Director, Sericulture, Manzoor Ahmad Qadri gave a presentation on the sector. Various activities concerning these departments like tweed work, zari embroidery, chainstich, namda and gabba work were highlighted in detail.

During the proceedings, it was informed that certain significant steps have been taken for revival of arts and crafts which among others include merger of handicrafts and handloom departments, financial assistance to handicrafts and handloom societies, enhancement of stipend, artisan credit card, Karkhandar and MSP schemes and education scheme for artisans and weavers.

Sericulture Department gave detailed information on propagation of improved mulberry varieties, production of quality silkworm seeds, assistance to farmers for silkworm rearing, organising of cocoon auction markets and promotion of silk rearing in private sector. Besides, the department has incubation and chawki rearing centres (ICRCs) and is adapting to improved and new technologies in silkworm rearing, the officers said.

The Minister also met with the delegations of trade, commerce, industry and other stakeholders who put forth their demands and grievances. The Minister listened to these delegations patiently and assured that their genuine demands and issues will be duly redressed.

District Development Commissioner Dr. Piyush Singla, SSP Ashish Mishra, Joint Director Handicrafts and Handlooms, Director Central Sericulture, Director NIFT, Deputy Director Handicrafts, Assistant Directors of Handicrafts and Handloom and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.