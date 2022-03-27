J&K transporters to go on ‘Chakka Jam’ strike on Mar 30

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 27: All the private transporters and transport operators in Jammu and Kashmir have decided to observe complete strike on March 30 to lodge their protest against the attitude of neglect on the part of LG’s Administration.

Addressing a press conference here today, president of All J&K Transport Welfare Association, Vijay Singh Chib said that despite several representations to the J&K Administration and even to the LG and Chief Secretary, the officers at the helm of affairs have remained unmoved and un-concerned over the issues of the transporters who faced worst situation during Covid lock down and also during bandhs after abrogation of Article 370 and division of J&K into two UTs.

He said while several Governments in other states gave concessions to the transporters whose vehicles remained non-operational for months together but J&K Administration provided no relief to the transporters. The recent orders of the Transport Department to force transporters to deposit passenger tax and other pending taxes has shocked the transporters. Despite assurances by the officers at the helm of affairs nothing has been done for them.

Majority of the transporters are not in position to pay their bank instalments and pending dues to make their vehicles operational. The goods carrier operators and bus operators despite adverse situation during COVID lock down, fully cooperated with the Government in ensuring supplies to the various areas and carried stranded people. They worked hard at the cost of their health but these poor people were never compensated for the job. Many public transport vehicles remained non-operational for about two years, but the Department is demanding tax of that period also which is very unfair and unjustified.

Now, as per new order all the commercial vehicles are being phased out after 20 years in Jammu and Srinagar. The Transport Department has also issued order for installing vehicle tracking devices in all commercial vehicles, which is against the Circular instructions issued by the MORTH. Yet another order has been issued by the department to launch intensive drive to collect Passenger tax and mentioning that route permit of vehicles will not be renewed until they pay passenger tax. The transporters are not in position to pay all the pending taxes. Some relief may be provided to them and time period of lock down be exempted.

Chib said due to harsh stance of the Government the transporters in the entire J&K from Lakhanpur to Uri in Kashmir have decided to observe complete `Chakka Jam’ strike on March 30. He sought intervention of LG into the matter.

Prominent members of the All J&K Transport Welfare Association who attended the conference included- Bashir Ahmed Bhat (Chairman-Kashmir Union), Mohd Yousuf, Mohd Shafi-both from Kashmir, Bharat Bhushan- president Chhamb Route Bus Union, Sher Singh-Poonch Route Union, Gurdeep Singh- Banihal Route Bus Union, Kuldip Singh -Kathua Bus Union, Lov Singh Chib-RS Pura Route Bus Union, Niranjan Singh-president Minibus Union, Devinder Choudhary president Taxi Union, Shanti Saroop-president Autorikshaw Union and others.